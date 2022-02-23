Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) by 509.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Enthusiast Gaming worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $375.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Enthusiast Gaming Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.