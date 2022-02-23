Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) by 509.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Enthusiast Gaming worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $89,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLX. lowered their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Enthusiast Gaming Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

