Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Freedom worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freedom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Freedom in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freedom in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Freedom by 885.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of FRHC opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. Analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

