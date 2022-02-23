Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,558 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of City worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in City by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in City by 5.9% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in City by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in City by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in City by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63. City Holding has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.60.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.