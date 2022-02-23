Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

DOOO stock opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.68. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.18.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

