Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,415 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after buying an additional 690,649 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,562,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 139,863 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,748 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.29. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $275.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

