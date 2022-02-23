Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,375,000 after buying an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 322,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 185,043 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 675,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,607,130 shares of company stock valued at $25,692,261 over the last ninety days. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

