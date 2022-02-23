Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Standex International worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXI opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

