Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Quantum worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quantum by 53.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 268,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quantum by 183.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 163,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quantum by 6,429.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 151,156 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QMCO. Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

