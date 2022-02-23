Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 2,240.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,277 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 856,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

PIRS opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

