Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Quantum worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 115.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantum during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 30.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Quantum during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

