Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 134.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $689.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.