Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.55 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.95%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

