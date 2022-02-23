Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,882 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Fluidigm worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 384,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $264.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 49.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.