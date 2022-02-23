Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 377.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 181,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OR stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research
cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.
Osisko Gold Royalties Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34,105.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 141,197 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 201,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.
opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,215.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
