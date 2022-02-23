Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Whole Earth Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FREE. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of FREE opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $347.83 million, a PE ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

