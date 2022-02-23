Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Whole Earth Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FREE. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of FREE opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $347.83 million, a PE ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.