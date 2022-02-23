Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.34 Million in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,911 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMR opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

