Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.41 Million in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 242,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 5.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the second quarter worth $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the second quarter worth $181,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACEV opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

