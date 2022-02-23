Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,672 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CONX were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

OTCMKTS CONXU opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

