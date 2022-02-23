Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 123,401 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,401 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of DHT worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in DHT by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DHT by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.
DHT Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
