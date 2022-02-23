Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 22,115 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of First Busey worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in First Busey by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.96. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

