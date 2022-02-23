Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,264 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Diversey were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

