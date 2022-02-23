Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 622.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 330,779 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.02.

HBM opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

