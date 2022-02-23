Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127,840 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Tredegar worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 57.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tredegar by 39.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 70,216 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tredegar by 106,457.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tredegar by 28.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tredegar in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TG stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $390.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

