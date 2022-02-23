Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Cascade Acquisition worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 42.9% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAS opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

