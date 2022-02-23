Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 16,394 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of NETGEAR worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NETGEAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NETGEAR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NTGR opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $797.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

