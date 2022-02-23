Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,202 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,202 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HURN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

HURN stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

