Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 307,038 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,038 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 139.8% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,571 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 9.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 392.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 319,504 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCAP stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

