Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 34,618 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.12% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 111.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 283.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.32. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.