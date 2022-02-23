Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 40,792 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,792 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Cerus worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Cerus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 311,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cerus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cerus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cerus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 298,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERS stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $904.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

