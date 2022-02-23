Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,266,811 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,266,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Meritor worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Meritor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

