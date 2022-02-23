Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $2.54 Million Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

ILCB opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $67.03.

