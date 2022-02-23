Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.37

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.11). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 657,083 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £37.87 million and a PE ratio of -41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.37.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

