GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.64

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.
GOME Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)
