Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($14.01). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.87), with a volume of 12,944 shares traded.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) target price on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
The stock has a market cap of £255.42 million and a PE ratio of 75.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,127.48.
About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)
Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.
