Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($14.01). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.87), with a volume of 12,944 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) target price on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £255.42 million and a PE ratio of 75.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,127.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.