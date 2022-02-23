Graham Basham Purchases 9,000 Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) insider Graham Basham bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £4,770 ($6,487.15).

Graham Basham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Graham Basham bought 6,000 shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £3,060 ($4,161.57).

Shares of LON SREI opened at GBX 51.90 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.25 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.90 ($0.77). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of £254.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.53.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

