Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.22). 21,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 4,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($1.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £330.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.21.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (LON:GTE)
