Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) PT Raised to C$1.75

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,912. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

