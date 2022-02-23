Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €19.10 ($21.70) and last traded at €19.01 ($21.60). 327,915 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.94 ($21.52).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($24.43) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.16 ($27.45).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.49.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

