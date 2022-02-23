Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.
About Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grasim Industries (GRSXY)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.