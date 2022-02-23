Graviocoin (GIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $47.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00285028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002129 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

