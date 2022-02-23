Gravity Finance (GFI) Market Cap Reaches $832,980.95

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $832,980.95 and approximately $295.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.56 or 0.07007570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,967.25 or 1.00003417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00047057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

