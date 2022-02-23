Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 41,818 shares.The stock last traded at $61.64 and had previously closed at $61.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSBC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $818.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

