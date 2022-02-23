Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.53

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and traded as low as $30.30. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 15,535 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWLIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

