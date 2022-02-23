Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 5.2%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. 8,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,049,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

