Greg B. Hall Sells 1,064 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AEP traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.47. 124,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $354,042,000. Amundi purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $278,749,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

