Greif (GEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Greif has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.850-$6.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.85-6.45 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07. Greif has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Greif’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

