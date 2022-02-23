Gridcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $11,607.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 433,704,454 coins and its circulating supply is 403,051,421 coins. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

