Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Grin has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,001.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.39 or 0.06946664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00284866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.11 or 0.00775929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00072240 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00399620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00220897 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 97,719,180 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

