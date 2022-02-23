Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 54,706 shares.The stock last traded at $145.13 and had previously closed at $152.45.

PAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

